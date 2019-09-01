We remember and will remember - President Duda

Speaking at observances marking the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II in Warsaw, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that, "we remember and will remember, being grateful to all those who were fighting and those who sacrificed their lives for a free world."

The president stressed during the main ceremonies at Pilsudskiego Square in Warsaw's downtown on Sunday that WWII took the lives of nearly 80 million people.

"Eighty million if we count not only the people killed and murdered but also those who died from hunger, disease and poverty. Three percent of the global population of those times. Looking at Europe, one could say that a big European country and its population disappeared over six years and left an empty land," he said.

President Duda underlined that "mankind has drawn too few conclusions from this terrible lesson," and stressed that ethnic cleansing and genocide still happen.

The Polish head of state recalled that Poland disappeared from the map after the invasion by Nazi Germany was followed by a treacherous attack by the Soviet Union, and stressed that the entire nation was submitted to terror while Polish citizens of Jewish descent were closed in ghettos and and submitted to collective extermination.

"Poland has been left with annihilation camps. One could say that in this way the Polish people have been humiliated by the Germans. They have left their machine of annihilation on our soil. But today, we are its depositories, we have been taking care of it so that it bears witness to the world," he said. (PAP)

at/ej