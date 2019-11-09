PM presents proposed new government line-up

Setting out the new Polish government's composition on Friday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the new line-up will be very proficient and "a good team," which will work towards achieving short-, medium- and long-term goals.

Morawiecki added that the new government would carry out measures already announced.

Following a meeting of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's political committee on Friday evening, the prime minister set out his stall for the press, giving his assurance that PiS wants to continue all the previous announcements and programmes. "In a spirit of trustworthiness, we will carry out what we have announced previously," the PM said. "We will make those changes."

One important change awaits the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will still be headed by Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz, but the European Affairs section led by deputy Minister Konrad Szymanski will be transferred to the Prime Minister's Office, Morawiecki stated.

The list of proposed ministers and their functions is as follows:

Andrzej Adamczyk - Ministry of Infrastructure

Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski - Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

Piotr Glinski - Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Mariusz Blaszczak - Ministry of National Defence

Jacek Czaputowicz - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mariusz Kaminski - Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration

Jaroslaw Gowin - Ministry of Science and Higher Education

Marek Grobarczyk - Ministry of Maritime Economy and Inland Waterways

Jadwiga Emilewicz - Ministry of Development (to also include departments of construction and tourism)

Tadeusz Koscinski - Ministry of Finance

Michal Wos - Ministry of the Environment

Marek Zagorski - Ministry of Digital Affairs

Marlena Malag - Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy

Dariusz Piontkowski - Ministry of National Education

Zbigniew Ziobro - Ministry of Justice, Prosecutor General

Lukasz Szumowski - Ministry of Health

Michal Dworczyk - Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland

Jacek Sasin - candidate for deputy PM and minister for supervision of state assets (name yet to be decided)

Michal Kurtyka - Ministry of Climate

Malgorzata Jarosinska-Jedynak - Ministry of Fund Management



